Suspicious death at Kansas City apartment now being investigated as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A reported suspicious death of a woman Thursday morning at a Kansas City apartment is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Officers responded to a welfare call just before 10 a.m. at an apartment in the 10700 block of E. 98th Ter. Police said someone called and was concerned for a resident there because they had not been heard from.

Officers responded to the apartment and attempted to make contact. When they entered the apartment they located a woman dead inside.

Detectives determined the woman’s death did not appear natural.

KCPD said their Homicide Unit responded and began investigating. Crime Scene investigators also responded and processed the scene at the location.

The Medical Examiner’s office responded for investigation as well. They will have the final determination of cause and manner of death which is being investigated at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police said at this time, this is considered a homicide investigation pending further information from the medical examiner.

If anyone has any information or saw anything at these apartments that detectives may need to know, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816)-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

