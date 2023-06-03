LEAWOOD, Kan. — A lemonade stand is raising money for a fallen Kansas City police officer and his K9 partner.

A Leawood family is offering a variety of beverages and snacks at 121st Terrace and Wenonga in Leawood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

There will be lemonade, popcorn, sweet treats, water, and even dog treats available. Each item will be sold for $1.

Organizers said anyone is welcome to stop by the stand for a break and a snack Saturday.

Proceeds from the lemonade stand will benefit the family of Officer James Muhlbauer.

Officer Muhlbauer and K9 Champ died while on patrol near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard Feb. 15.

Organizers said they have organized many lemonade stands and it has become almost a tradition to hold the event to raise money for the families of fallen police officers across the metro.