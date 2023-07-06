KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than 48 hours to go before the pop star is set to take the stage at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift fans are lining up to get their hands on exclusive merchandise.

The Eras Tour merchandise truck is set to open in Lot M at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 10 a.m. Thursday, but many fans were lining up hours in advance.

Kaitlyn Silkey said she woke up at 2 a.m. to drive to Kansas City from Springfield, Missouri, to be the first in line for the merch truck.

“I felt like a lot of people would be here and they would get out of everything we wanted. It just feels really great to be the first ones,” Silkey said.

The merch truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. This will be the only chance for fans without tickets to get their hands on merch from the concert site.

On Friday and Saturday, the merchandise truck will only be open to guests with parking passes and tickets to that day’s show. The truck will open at 2:30 p.m. when parking gates open for the concert.

Fans going to the concert can also purchase souvenirs from more than a dozen merch stands inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.