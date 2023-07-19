KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Empty storefronts are filling up fast at one Northland shopping center.

Officials from Zona Rosa announced new tenants in the shopping district will include a gym, mental health clinics, a swim school and a nail salon.

New tenants at Zona Rosa:

Clinical Counseling Associates

This woman-owned practice at 7200 NW 86th Street opened its door on July 3. The clinic offers a variety of services including Pet Therapy, EMDR Therapy, Play Therapy and First Responder Services.

The 3,800-square-foot office in Zona Rosa is the clinic’s third location in the Kansas City metro.

M. Vince Nail Spa

M. Vince Nail Spa plans to open its first Missouri location in Zona Rosa this fall. The full service nail salon will be located next to Zumiez and Hot Topic at 8640 N. Dixson Avenue.

Park Hill School District Clinic

The nearly 10,000 square foot facility located at 7200 NW 86 th Street, Suite M, will be used to provide Park Hill students with professional development and mental health resources. The district anticipates the new center will open later this fall.

SafeSplash Swim School

SafeSplash is a national chain that provides swimming lessons for kids and adults of all skill levels. The company plans to open its first location in Missouri within the Zona Rosa shopping center later this year.

F45 Fitness

F45 Fitness, a global fitness franchise, plans to open a new gym in Zona Rosa at 8538 NW Prairie View Road later this fall. The fitness center offers 45-minute group classes that focus on a combination of high-intensity interval training and circuit training.