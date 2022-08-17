LAWSON, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the E. coli levels at a Lawson, Missouri, lake are higher than normal and swimming is not recommended.

A sample taken from Watkins Mills Lake on Tuesday registered over the 190 E. coli colonies per 100 ml of water limit.

It is normal for E. coli and other bacteria to be found at naturally-occurring levels in ponds, streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs. Elevated bacteria levels are frequently associated with heavy rains; however, there are a number of other sources that may contribute to elevated bacteria levels, which may pose a health risk. Missouri Department of Natural Resources

The swimming advisory at Watkins Mills Lake is the only advisory in the metro and only the second in the state next to Cuivre River in Troy, Missouri.

