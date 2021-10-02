Swope Parkway crash on Saturday morning leaves one person dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash that occurred on Saturday morning has left one person dead.

At around 7:52 a.m., police officers responded to a crash at Swope Parkway and Benton Blvd.

Witness statements revealed that a silver 2010 Ford Explorer was heading east on Swope Parkway, when they crossed over the median for unknown reasons.

The explorer crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic, just west of the intersection and hit a black 2011 Jeep Patriot nearly head on.

Debris from the accident struck a red 2013 Lexus that had females in it, who were left uninjured.

Both drivers of the Explorer, male, and the Jeep, female, were transported to local hospitals.

The female died due to her injuries from the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation, and at this time, impairment of the driver is not suspected.

Stay with FOX4 as more information becomes available.