Symphony in the Flint Hills canceled again, this time due to pandemic

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. — Organizers have canceled the 2020 Symphony in the Flint Hills signature event due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement on April 17.

“The decision to cancel the 2020 Signature Event is heartbreaking, but the health and well-being of our audience, performers, and the communities of Wabaunsee County and the Flint Hills region are of utmost importance to us,” Leslie VonHolten, executive director of Symphony in the Flint Hills, said in the statement.

The event was scheduled for June 13. All general admission tickets will be refunded through EventBrite by May 30, according to the statement. Those who bought tickets can also email event organizers to donate their ticket for a tax deduction.

This is the second year straight that the symphony event has been canceled. Last year, powerful storms rolled through the event site the night before, causing extensive damage. Organizers tried at first to delay the event by a day, but they ultimately decided to cancel.

“The economic impacts of this pandemic have hit rural America especially hard, but there are better days ahead and we look forward to sharing the beauty and experiences that the Flint Hills have to offer,” VonHolten said.