T-Mobile Center cancels ‘Disney on Ice’ event for Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The “Disney on Ice” event that was scheduled to take place Thursday night at T-Mobile Center has been canceled.

The entertainment center did not give a reason for the cancelation but did say all remaining performances of “Disney on Ice” will take place as scheduled.

Ticket holders will automatically receive refunds of their original point of purchase. Tickets can be purchased for the seven remaining “Disney on Ice” performances through Feb. 7.

T-Mobile Center said it apologizes for the inconvenience and thanked the public for understanding.

“We look forward to delivering the same magical experience you and your family have come to expect form Disney on Ice,” it said in a statement Thursday.

The first performance in the two-week run at the T-Mobile Center of “Disney on Ice” took place a week ago after 10 months with no events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks are required at all times once guests enter the T-Mobile Arena and much like a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, guests are seated in a pod layout after they’ve entered the arena using several different doors and hallways.