T-Mobile Center gets more magenta, leaving little doubt of arena’s name change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A centerpiece of Kansas City’s downtown scene is taking on a new look.

The arena formerly known as the Sprint Center is now called the T-Mobile Center after the two companies merged in August, and on Wednesday the building got even more magenta.

It took a lot of muscle and heavy equipment to change the letters atop the area. Wednesday was certainly a work day around the newly coined T-Mobile Center as crews mounted a new parapet sign overlooking Truman Road and Interstate 70.

T-Mobile Center signs are also in place now on the Grand Avenue side of the building. Many of the letters on the signs can change colors for special occasions.

Metro residents looking for a great Instagram picture will also find a giant “Heart KC” sign outside the arena, perfect for a photo opportunity filled with Kansas City pride.

The parapet sign’s big letters are welded onto steel beams, which sit atop the building. They leave no doubt that the arena’s new name has officially changed.