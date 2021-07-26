T Mobile Center returns to full capacity for WWE as leaders wrestle with reinstating restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The WWE returned to Kansas City Monday for the first time since the pandemic for Monday Night RAW.

It was also the first full capacity crowd for T-Mobile Center. But the largest crowd under one roof this area has seen in more than a year comes at a time of surging cases of COVID-19.

Usually the only masks you’ll see at wrestling matches belong to luchadores or maybe Rey Mysterio. Not required, but recommended for the unvaccinated, plenty of people were masking up before heading into T-Mobile Center.

“I’m just teaching my son you can still go, but mask up because COVID is still here and it’s still strong and the cases are rising and you have to be able to protect yourself,” David Story said.

The area’s largest indoor gathering to date of wrestling fans comes as leaders wrestle themselves with rising case counts and fewer vaccinations than desired.

“I would encourage people when you are going to the large events to make sure that you actually are being masked. It’s the smartest thing to do right now given that greater than 55% of this metro area is still unvaccinated,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“I’m hoping everybody’s vaccinated but you don’t know,” Phil Bishop said attending the event with his two sons wearing Superman and Batman masks.

Some fans say they bought tickets for the event, fearing more restrictions or another full shut down could be coming.

“While we can attend we’re excited,” Michael Portley said.

T Mobile Center has dealt with dozens of postponements the past year. But a spokesperson said all rescheduled or recently added events for this fall are still on, and the venue is committed to providing a safe and entertaining experience for the public.

“We understand that there are some challenges happening here locally in Missouri. But we are committed to working through those things and making sure that people have the opportunity to gather again, because we do know that’s the one things we missed,” Shani Tate Ross, V.P., Sales and Marketing, said.



T-Mobile plans to welcome in Kane Brown, Alanis Morissette, and Lauren Daigle in September and Jason Aldean, Marc Anthony, Andrea Bocelli, and Simone Biles and other Olympic gymnasts in October.