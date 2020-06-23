T-Mobile lays off more than 200 Sprint employees in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — More than 200 Sprint employees have been laid off since the company merged with T-Mobile, The Kansas City Star reported.

A June 17 notification to state regulators shows T-Mobile cut 241 positions at the former Sprint headquarters.

A T-Mobile spokesperson says the company plans to eventually hire 5,000 new workers across the organization.

In a statement, the company said the layoffs in Overland Park were part of an overall study of where to best place the company’s resources.

A judge approved a merger of the two companies in February and it was completed on April 1. The combination introduces a company that officials hope has the size and spectrum to better compete with industry giants AT&T and Verizon and push forward the rollout of 5G service.

As T-Mobile US Inc. consolidates its gains, one report stated the Sprint brand could be retired as early as August.

