Taco Bell offering taco bar kit just in time for Cinco de Mayo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since going out and eating at your favorite Mexican restaurant to celebrate Cinco de Mayo will not happen this year, fast-food chain Taco Bell is offering customers an at home taco bar kit

They’ll be available starting Friday for delivery or pickup in the drive thru.

The $25 meal kit will feed up to six people.

It includes 8 flour tortillas, 12 Crunchy Taco shells, 6 oz. of nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, Hot Sauce packets and napkins.

“Our food has always been a catalyst of bringing people together, and we’re finding new ways to do this from a safe distance until we can all be together again,” said Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell. “No matter the meal they create, we’re excited to give fans a new at home Taco Bell experience.”