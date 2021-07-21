Tacos & Tequila Festival to feature Ludacris and more at Legends Field

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new festival is coming to Kansas City, Kansas, in September and it will feature tacos, tequila and a star-studded lineup of performances.

Tacos & Tequila Festival will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 and more than 50 different local chef-inspired tacos, 40 types of margaritas, tequila flights and beer will be on display at Legends Field.

Along with the food and beverages, Ludacris, Twista, Mario, Bobby Valentino and Petey Pablo will make appearances on stage.

The field will host a live authentic Lucha Libra wrestling performance, an exotic car show and a Chihuahua beauty pageant.

Tickets are on sale now with early bird deals for general and VIP admissions.