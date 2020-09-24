Take a free guided kayak or canoe ride on the Missouri River this October and soak in the scenery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If you’re looking for a different way to view the autumn scenery, you can take advantage of the free guided Missouri River float trips offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

There will be two float trips on Oct. 15 to introduce newcomers how to kayak or canoe safely down the river.

The float trips are for adults only, and each person is required to attend an orientation session on Oct. 13 at Burr Oak Woods Education Pond in Blue Springs. Canoes, kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices will be provided.

The first trip will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15, and you will start your adventure at the Schimmel City access on the Platte River and paddle 14 miles down the Platte River then float to the boat ramp at Platte Landing Park. Please dress for weather and bring water and a sack lunch.

The second trip will be a sunset float on the Missouri River from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 15. This float will take you on an 8-mile float from Platte Landing Park in Parkville on down the river to Kaw Point Park boat ramp at the confluence of the Missouri and Kansas rivers. Floaters should bring water, a sack lunch and a flashlight.

You must register by Oct. 13. Register for the afternoon float trip here. Register for the sunset float trip here.