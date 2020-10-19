Take a look inside the new Wonderscope Children’s Museum, catered to discovery and imagination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All aboard to the “Wonderscope Children’s Museum.” The brand new $15 million museum is located in the Red Bridge Shopping Center.

On Monday, they will put the finishing touches on the 30,000 square-foot facility. There’s also a half-acre of outdoor fun.

“We love it, we’re excited,” Roxane Hill Wonderscope Children’s Museum Executive Director Roxane Hill said. “We just want to see the reaction of kids playing.”

Inside are 10 new exhibits, each with ties to Kansas City.

“We’re the ‘City of Fountains.’ So in our water exhibit, you’ll see lots of fountains and the ability to create your own fountains,” Hill explained. “Sports are a big deal, so we’ve got ‘on the move’ that highlights all the different kinds of sporting events you can do. And gross motor skills.”

Hill said the goal is to provide hands on learning for kids and families through sensory experiences.

“Children learn through play, that’s a universal language,” Hill said. “So everything here is built for that for them to play, to touch, to create to discover, to explore.”

Once you’re done in the water room, dry your hands and get moving in the inclusive space dedicated to sports. Kids can also learn about where our food comes from in the KC Cafe and grocery store.

Hill said the individual fruits and veggies will be wiped down between sessions.

They’ve also upped sanitation stations throughout the museum. Everyone over the age of three must wear a mask or face covering.

Due to the pandemic, Wonderscope is only allowing 250 visitors per session. Each one is about three hours.

That is plenty of time to let your kids’ imagination take off the museum’s train, plane or horse drawn carriage.

“It really looks at the history of transportation across Kansas City,” Hill said. “So we have a steam ship, a train, a horse and carriage – they can be in all these things, they can be on the three Charles crossing the prairie. Great use of their imagination.”

Wonderscope Children’s Museum opens to the public Friday.

You must sign up for a session to attend. Buy tickets at this link.