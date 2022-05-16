KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a billion dollar industry, and Missouri dipped it’s toe in the water when it legalized medical marijuana. Now, Missourians with a medical marijuana card can buy up to 4oz at dispensaries statewide with the proper certification.

But Kansas Citians have another option when it comes to shopping for medical marijuana. It’s called the Underground, and it’s once-a-month weed farmer’s market with growers and manufacturers all in one location selling edibles and more. Just make sure you have a Missouri Medical Marijuana Card, because that’s the only way you’ll be allowed inside.

“It’s a big day for us, we get a line around the building for a different buying experience,” said John Mueller, CEO of Greenlight Dispensary which hosts the event.

