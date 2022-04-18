Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story. When the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”
Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.
Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.
Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Kansas City. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Kansas City metro and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here.com and are only available within the lower 48 states.
All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park — for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.
Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at nps.gov/coronavirus.
#1. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)
– Distance: 231 miles
– Driving time: 3.7 hours
– Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]
– 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 192.83 acres
#2. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)
– Distance: 315 miles
– Driving time: 6.7 hours
– Date founded: March 4, 1921
– 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 5,554.15 acres
#3. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)
– Distance: 433 miles
– Driving time: 8.3 hours
– Date founded: February 15, 2019
– 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 15,349.08 acres
#4. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)
– Distance: 471 miles
– Driving time: 8.6 hours
– Date founded: July 1, 1941
– 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 54,011.91 acres
#5. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)
– Distance: 534 miles
– Driving time: 10.0 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 1978
– 2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 242,755.94 acres
#6. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)
– Distance: 569 miles
– Driving time: 11.0 hours
– Date founded: January 9, 1903
– 2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 33,970.84 acres
#7. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)
– Distance: 602 miles
– Driving time: 10.0 hours
– Date founded: January 26, 1915
– 2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 265,807.25 acres
#8. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)
– Distance: 607 miles
– Driving time: 11.2 hours
– Date founded: September 24, 2004
– 2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 107,341.87 acres
#9. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)
– Distance: 641 miles
– Driving time: 11.9 hours
– Date founded: June 15, 1934
– 2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 522,426.88 acres
#10. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)
– Distance: 665 miles
– Driving time: 11.1 hours
– Date founded: April 8, 1975
– 2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 218,222.35 acres
#11. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)
– Distance: 698 miles
– Driving time: 14.0 hours
– Date founded: April 3, 1940
– 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 571,790.30 acres
#12. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)
– Distance: 701 miles
– Driving time: 11.7 hours
– Date founded: October 11, 2000
– 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 32,571.88 acres
#13. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)
– Distance: 717 miles
– Driving time: 13.7 hours
– Date founded: October 21, 1999
– 2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 30,779.83 acres
#14. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)
– Distance: 718 miles
– Driving time: 13.8 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 1978
– 2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 70,446.89 acres
#15. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)
– Distance: 726 miles
– Driving time: 12.4 hours
– Date founded: December 27, 2020
– 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 7,021 acres
#16. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)
– Distance: 730 miles
– Driving time: 13.6 hours
– Date founded: May 14, 1930
– 2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 46,766.45 acres
#17. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)
– Distance: 761 miles
– Driving time: 14.7 hours
– Date founded: October 15, 1966
– 2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 86,367.10 acres
#18. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)
– Distance: 775 miles
– Driving time: 15.3 hours
– Date founded: June 29, 1906
– 2020 visitors: 287,477 (#42 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 52,485.17 acres
#19. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)
– Distance: 782 miles
– Driving time: 13.8 hours
– Date founded: December 20, 2019 [111]
– 2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 146,344.31 acres
#20. Arches National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 816 miles
– Driving time: 14.1 hours
– Date founded: November 12, 1971
– 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 76,678.98 acres
#21. Big Bend National Park (Texas)
– Distance: 836 miles
– Driving time: 16.1 hours
– Date founded: June 12, 1944
– 2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 801,163.21 acres
#22. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 839 miles
– Driving time: 21.3 hours
– Date founded: September 12, 1964
– 2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 337,597.83 acres
#23. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)
– Distance: 840 miles
– Driving time: 15.9 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 2003
– 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 26,476.47 acres
#24. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)
– Distance: 869 miles
– Driving time: 15.9 hours
– Date founded: December 26, 1935
– 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 199,223.77 acres
#25. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)
– Distance: 888 miles
– Driving time: 14.9 hours
– Date founded: December 9, 1962
– 2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 221,390.21 acres
#26. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 906 miles
– Driving time: 15.7 hours
– Date founded: December 18, 1971
– 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 241,904.50 acres
#27. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)
– Distance: 911 miles
– Driving time: 16.1 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1929
– 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 310,044.36 acres
#28. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)
– Distance: 915 miles
– Driving time: 17.2 hours
– Date founded: March 1, 1872
– 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres
#29. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 968 miles
– Driving time: 17.8 hours
– Date founded: February 25, 1928
– 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 35,835.08 acres
#30. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)
– Distance: 991 miles
– Driving time: 18.5 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres
#31. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)
– Distance: 1,013 miles
– Driving time: 18.7 hours
– Date founded: October 14, 1994
– 2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 92,867.42 acres
#32. Zion National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 1,018 miles
– Driving time: 18.3 hours
– Date founded: November 19, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 147,242.66 acres
#33. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)
– Distance: 1,067 miles
– Driving time: 18.3 hours
– Date founded: October 27, 1986
– 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 77,180.00 acres
#34. Glacier National Park (Montana)
– Distance: 1,185 miles
– Date founded: May 11, 1910
– 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres
#35. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)
– Distance: 1,196 miles
– Driving time: 25.2 hours
– Date founded: October 26, 1992
– 2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 64,701.22 acres
