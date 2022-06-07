KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trash and how Kansas City collects it will be back in front of city council members this week.

Mayor Quinton Lucas met with several council members Tuesday morning to talk about better options for trash pick-up and general clean-up across the city. It’s something city leaders have been talking about for weeks.

Things like more bulky item pick-up options, dumpster days, bins, and lids are all on the table.

The mayor tweeted that residents could likely soon see recycling bins with lids, but there are several issues that must be considered before the city moves forward. He pointed out that it’s important to determine how to pay for any changes first, before they are implemented.

A new trash and recycling plan will be discussed during Thursday’s 1 p.m. Committee of the Whole meeting, right before the regularly-scheduled City Council meeting.

For years, trash and litter has been a top complaint for people who call Kansas City home.

The city is working on new partnerships this summer in an effort to clean up trash along highways.

In April, street sweepers focused on U.S. Highway 71. They picked up 80,000 pounds of trash and debris along 77 miles of the highway.

Kansas City said it’s also working to host more community cleanups and “Hart to Recycle” events.

The city has also created an easier way to for people to request street sweeping through the MyKCMO App.

