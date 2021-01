TAMPA (WFLA) — The mayors of Tampa and Kansas City will hold a joint news conference on Facebook Live Wednesday ahead of their teams’ Super Bowl matchup Feb. 7 in Tampa.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will be joined by Dr. Edwin Michael of USF Health who will give a quick update on COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area.

They mayors will then discuss the Super Bowl and what fans need to know before attending.

You can watch live in the video player above around 4:30 p.m.