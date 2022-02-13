KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For five decades one Kansas City, Kansas restaurant has fed the community for paying customers and to those in need. Tao Tao and Owner Chef Annie – celebrating two milestones.

The Chef’s 75th birthday and the 50th Anniversary of the doors of Tao Tao opening. Doing it in surprise style.

“Over the years I can count on a smile from you and thank you, thank you so much for being consistent,” said one Community member.



A day to celebrate, recognize and appreciate a fixture of this community.

“I Do hereby claim saturdayFebuary12th 2022 Chef Annie day and Tao Tao Day,” said Wyandotte’s Mayor



Tao Tao, more than a restaurant for many — a place that feeds those in need without batting an eyelash. But, it’s who they are, Chef Annie and Her Husband Immigrants and understanding what it’s like to struggle.

Never forgetting where they came from — and doing their part to support their neighbors.



“It’s like you’re not sitting with a stranger it’s like walking into a family’s house and talking to an old friend”- said her daughter Tina Der.



AS for Chef Annie — through all of the day’s celebrations, the love and show of support she’s not spilling any secrets.



“It’s Very hard work day and night I don’t tell people how hard I work I keep that to myself,” Chef Annie said.



More than a chef, simply put a pillar of this county for half a century.



“She is the brick and Mortar of this foundation of this family of this community I thank everybody for coming out today,” said her son.



We asked Chef Annie what she plans on doing tomorrow to recover from all of today’s celebrations she said she’s getting back to work!

