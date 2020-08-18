Tapcade in Kansas City’s Crossroads to close permanently, citing COVID-19 related slowdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A once popular arcade bar in Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District is calling it quits thanks to the impact of COVID-19.

The owners of Tapcade announced that the business will close at the end of August due to limitations on large gatherings and the financial fallout from COVID-19.

“Over the last few months we, like so many businesses, have been trying to figure out how to navigate the pandemic. What we have discovered is that our business thrives on large parties, events and people coming together in a public space,” read a post on Tapcade’s Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, these things are no longer possible with current guidelines and likely these won’t change soon.So, it is with a heavy heart that we announce August 31 as our last day of business here in the Crossroads.”

The Facebook post goes on to say that Tapcade will be open for extended hours during their final two weeks of operations.

Tapcade opened in their location at 1701 McGee Street in February 2015.