Target, Costco and many grocery stores give employees a break on Easter Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many stores will be closed on Easter Sunday this year to give employees on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak a much-needed break.

Stores including Trader Joe’s, Target and Aldi will be closed on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Trader Joe’s made the announcement on its website that all stores will be closed on Easter “to give our incredible crew members a much needed day of rest.”

Target will also be closed on the holiday, so be sure to stock up on your Easter egg decorating kits in advance.

Here’s a list of the stores that will be closed:

Aldi

Costco

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Stores open on Easter Sunday:

CVS

Rite-Aid

Walmart

Walgreens

Whole Foods

If you’re planning an at-home Easter feast with Easter decorations, you better shop in advance. Be sure to visit each store’s website, or call your local retailer, for the most updated information.