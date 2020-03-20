Task force releases guidelines for Kansas school districts on remote learning

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas school districts now have to decide how to proceed with the remainder of the school year.

The Kansas Continuous Learning Task Force offered its guidance to districts, but now the districts are tasked with implementing the recommendations.

Under the guidance, released to the public on Thursday, students across the state will finish out the school year learning via virtual platforms, handout packets or small groups.

The 76-page report details that students should continue to have weekly assignments, projects and possibly video check-ins.

The recommended maximum amount of time students will spend learning each day breaks down like this:

Pre-K: 30 minutes

K-1: 45 minutes

Grades 2-3: 60 minutes

Grades 4-5: 90 minutes

Grades 6-12: 30 minutes per teacher (3 hour max)

The task force recognized internet access will be a problem for many families in Kansas and is recommending districts work with local internet providers.

The guidance also states if districts opt for small groups, they will need to be smaller than 10 students and social distancing is a must.

School districts will continue to serve meals to students who already receive it, and the state graduation requirement, that seniors have 21 high school credits, remains the same.

On the flip side, state assessments will not happen this year and neither will senior activities like prom and graduation — at least not in the traditional sense.

School districts have until April 15 to turn their plans into the state.

You can read the full Continuous Learning Task Force Guidance here.