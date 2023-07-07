KANSAS City, Mo. — Taylor Swift fans spotted actor Taylor Lautner in the stands early Friday night, and it turns out there was a special reason for it.

The pop star said early on that Friday night would be the official launch party for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” and she had some surprises up her sleeve.

And she sure did.

Swift held the world debut of the music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” at Arrowhead Stadium in front of thousands of fans.

She and Lautner starred in the music video along side actresses Joey King and Presley Cash. All three actors joined Swift on stage to greet Kansas City fans Friday night.

Besides starring in films like “Twilight” and “Valentine’s Day,” Lautner is also known to many Swifties as an ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift when she wrote the original “Speak Now.”

But Lautner, King and Cash weren’t the only stars there. Actress Jennifer Garner was also in attendance

After the music video, Swift went into her “Surprise Song” section of the Eras Tour, where she plays two different acoustic songs each night.

Friday night’s songs were “Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version)” on guitar and “Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” on piano — both from her new rerecording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Swift also played “Long Live (Taylor’s Version)” earlier in the night, a new addition to the setlist. It’s not clear if that will be a permanent addition to the show.

Swifties came from far and wide Friday for the first Kansas City show.

“So super pumped drove 25 hours to get here,” a young girl from New Hampshire said.

While Joanna Machado flew 16 hours on connecting flights from Hawaii.

“It’s so worth it, 70,000 people celebrating. Speak Now coming out today. Taylor Swift in Kansas City. It’s a great day,” she said.