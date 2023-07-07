KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift played the first of a pair of sold out shows at Arrowhead Stadium Friday night.

Her “The Era’s tour” is expected to be one of if not the highest grossing tours of all time and could top $1 billion.

“Swifties” came from far and wide.

“So super pumped drove 25 hours to get here,” a young girl from New Hampshire said.

While Joanna Machado flew 16 hours on connecting flights from Hawaiit.

“It’s so worth it, 70,000 people celebrating. Speak Now coming out today. Taylor Swift in Kansas City. It’s a great day,” she said.

And it was a great day for Swifties who make fast friends, trading friendship bracelets, celebrating Taylor Swift albums and lyrics.

“There are 10 albums, the first one is called “Debut” which is Taylor Swift, the next one is “Fearless,” the next is “Speak Now,” then there’s “Red” and “1989,” Maddie Nichol showed off on her wrist.

Fans enjoyed a 44 song nearly 3 hour set list with two surprise songs per show.

“I grew up listening to all her songs and I just feel they are so relatable and its fun to celebrate that with all of our friends,” one fan said.

But I quickly learned going to a Taylor Swift show is also having the perfect outfit to match your era of music.

“We all have our separate eras, so I’m the 1989 era, she is lover,” Alex Garner from Bentonville Arkansas said.

Many fans make their own outfits, and you’d have to think their might be a shortage of sequins and glitter now as a result. But some dads were trouble when they walked in.

“We’re going into the home of the Chiefs here, not only are we not decked out in Taylor Swift attire, you’ve got Raiders on,” I told Dillon Howard of Denver.

“We’ve got to rep Raider nation,” he responded.

Meanwhile Nick Johnson wore a shirt that said, “Hi I’m the Dad, It’s Me.”

“I spent $15 on Amazon that’s how much effort I put into this,” he joked.

Some fans who traveled to Kansas City in their “Getaway Car,” planned to be back Saturday as well.

“No money is worth me selling the tickets I don’t think,” Caitlin Ray said.