Teachers calls 911 after man breaks into home during children’s remote learning class

GALT, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – A California teacher jumped into action after she noticed fear on the faces of two students who didn’t immediately sign off after a remote learning session Thursday.

“I was just watching their faces and I can see their faces go from concern to panic,” teacher Jennifer Petersen told KOVR. Petersen said she never logs off until the last student does.

Mother Reyna Luna said the source of her children’s fear was a stranger who broke into the family’s Galt home during the class while she was out.

“They said that a guy opened the window and went inside the house,” Luna said.

The man reportedly broke in through a window near the front of the house and ran through the home.

Petersen recalled her students “calling out” to her, saying “help us, help us.” She first called 911, then remained online with the children.

No one was harmed in the incident.

Luna, who came home to find numerous police cars in front of her house, is calling Petersen a hero, however the teacher said it’s something any other teacher or mother would have done.

On Saturday, Galt police announced they had arrested a man, 55-year-old Louis Dulay, who is accused of breaking into a home with two children inside before fleeing through the backyard.

While police did not confirm that it was the same house, a Facebook user named Reyna Luna left the following comment on the post:

Thank you Galt PD for your fast response. Thank You Mrs. Peterson for staying logged in to help my kids by calling 911 and for giving them the protection and comfort that they needed at that moment even though you were miles away. Thank you Reyna Luna

Dulay, who police say claimed he was being “chased by several subjects with rifles,” now faces charges of burglary, child endangerment, loitering on private property with intent to commit a crime and tampering with a vehicle.

He was booked at Sacramento County Jail.