Team of the week: Blue Valley Southwest Cheerleaders

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. – Three cheers for our latest FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week.

Blue Valley Southwest High School’s cheerleaders are now back-to-back state champs in Class 5-A, excelling with a team made mostly of underclassmen.

In spite of that, Kansas’ spirit spotlight is beginning to shine often around the home of “the Wolfpack.”

Nov. 20th became the Timberwolves second date with destiny, after Southwest edged out St. Thomas Aquinas to win the 5-A state title. 2021 is the second consecutive year for the Timberwolves winning the state cheerleading title. It’s a thrill the school’s 31 cheerleaders appreciate.

Last year’s cheer squad at BVSW carried only 17 cheerleaders. The school shared a video from the KHSHAA Spirit Spotlight from Nov. 20th and the moment where Southwest’s girls erupted into celebration.

“It was unbelievable. It’s a memory I don’t think these girls and I will cherish for the rest of their lifetime,” Kalli King-Jones, Southwest’s cheerleading coach, said.

The Timberwolf cheerleaders started working on choreography for the state meet in July. The 2021 championship comes in front of a live audience, whereas 2020’s championship routine was limited by COVID protocols.

A year ago, KSHSAA required cheer squads to submit their shows via video, and fans weren’t permitted to attend.

“When they announced third place and seeing the girls emotions and stuff like that, it helped make it more realistic, that this is actually going to happen,” Jones said.

“When we went out there this year, you could feel the love and energy. You could hear all of our fans and parents. The love and energy created itself,” Grace Nab, a senior cheerleader said.

“That was the most amazing feeling I’ve felt in the four years I’ve been on this team. It was wonderful,” Madison Walsh, another of Southwest’s cheer seniors, said. “It all brought me to tears because I don’t want to leave them.”

The routine “the Wolfpack,” as this squad is nicknamed, used at the state meet ran two seconds shy of the three minutes teams are given to perform. Southwest may have more showing off in the near future, since only seven of these 31 cheerleaders will leave after this school year.

Congratulations also go to other KSHSAA cheerleading champions from the metro.

Blue Valley Northwest High School won the state 6-A Championship, and in Class 4-A, Paola’s cheerleading squad won the state’s most cheerful prize.