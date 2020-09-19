‘Banning our voices’: Local TikTok users frustrated that downloading app will be prohibited

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Trump administration said Friday it would ban the Chinese-owned mobile apps WeChat and TikTok from U.S. app stores as of midnight Sunday.

The U.S. Department of Commerce claims the move was necessary to “safeguard national security.”

The US will ban American companies from processing transactions with TikTok on Nov. 12 unless the company can prove that they pose no threat to national security.

Ricky Kidd was freed from prison in September after spending 23 years incarcerated for double homicide in 1996 that he did not commit. He now uses TikTok to educate youth about the legal system.

He said the ban is completely unnecessary.

“What we do know is whatever they are talking about China doing, they have the same ability to do,” Kidd said. “I don’t think it warrants banning it at all. Curbing it, finding ways to make sure that it does not happen, yes! But banning our voices — that’s what they’ll be doing essentially.”

According to President Donald Trump, TikTok is being banned because it gives the Chinese government access to American’s information.

However, KC native and TikTok celebrity Bria Jones believes there’s a hidden motive.

“Donald Trump will pretty much do anything in favor of his election results, and Gen Z has been able to utilize TikTok to be more progressive, more compassionate, more empathetic on the things that are going to happen in this country,” she said. “You know I think that’s a threat.”

She believes if TikTok is fully banned, users will find another way to make an impact.

“Regardless of this ban or not, these kids are angry, and these kids want change,” Jones said. “They want a more inclusive world, and I don’t think they will stop at anything. And I truly think that something big will come out of this even if there is a ban. Probably something bigger.”