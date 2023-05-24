RAYTWON, Mo. — A pop-up bar inspired by popular TV series “Ted Lasso” is coming to the Kansas City metro.

A.F.C. Raytown – Kansas City’s Ted Lasso Pop-Up Bar will launch Saturday, May 27, and end on Friday, June 2 at Crane Brewing in Raytown, Missouri.

It will have cocktails designed and named after characters and moments in the show, photo ops, a mini pitch game, Ted Lasso trivia and limited edition A.F.C Raytown jersey t-shirts with sponsor Arthur Bryant’s.

Pop-Up Hours

Saturday, May 27 – 5-10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 – 12-6 p.m.

Monday, May 29 – 5-9 p.m. – Trivia at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30 – 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30 – 5-10 p.m. – Free Arthur Bryant’s starting at 6 p.m. and the season finale showing at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 1 – 5-10 p.m.

Friday, June 2 – 5-10 p.m.

Crane Brewing said space is limited and no reservations will be taken. Each night will be a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Ted Lasso” is a television comedy series that tells the story of Ted Lasso, played by Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis, a small-time American football coach who gets hired to lead a professional soccer team in the English Premier League.

The show follows Ted as he deals with the challenges of coaching a team in a new country and tries to win the hearts of the players and fans at the same time.

The show is well-known for its heartfelt writing, relatable characters, and comedic situations. Critics have complimented it for demonstrating the value of healthy relationships, teamwork, and kindness.