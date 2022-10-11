OTTAWA, Kan. — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after threats of violence were made at Ottawa High School Tuesday.

Ottawa police says officers were made aware of the incident around 5 p.m.

Officers began searching for the suspect and located him at a residence in Ottawa.

During the investigation, police said officers found an airsoft pistol and a knife.

The teen was arrested for criminal threats. He’s being held in the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center in Lawrence, Kansas.

Police there is currently no active threats toward students or the school district.

The case is being sent to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Police said suspicious activity about school threats should immediately be reported.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

