KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car while riding his bike in the Northland.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the teen was riding his bike east on the westbound lanes of Compton Avenue.

At about 6:47 p.m., a silver Honda Accord rounded a blind curve west of Bellaire Avenue and hit the teenage bicyclist head on, ejecting him.

The teen hit the hood, windshield and roof of the car before hitting the ground.

At this time, he is in the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the Accord was not injured.

