PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Video from the halls of Shawnee Mission East High School shows a white male student repeatedly yelling racial slurs at a Black female student before a full-on fight starts.

Now one student has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in Johnson County Court.

The community is reacting. One protest already took place Tuesday, and another is planned for Thursday. Witnesses say it all started when the Black teen confronted another high schooler about calling African American students slaves.

Video above shows the situation then dissipates — before things take a racist and violent turn.

The white male student tells that Black female student to “shut the f*** up,” and they confront each other.

In the video, you hear the boy call her a racial slur at least twice. As the two students walk toward each other, he pushes the Black girl, and a brawl breaks out.

The fighting lasts over 30 seconds before people start to break it up.

Witnesses and a friend of the female student said the girl broke her nose in the fight and suffered other injuries.

Both students were suspended, though the district would not share the exact length of each suspension.

In a phone call, a Shawnee Mission School District spokesperson said they serve kids, and children do things they shouldn’t do. The district knows it’s their job to help them grow.

On Thursday, there’s a community-wide protest planned for 5:30 p.m. at district headquarters.

Many people have called for hate crime charges in this case. Johnson County prosecutors have not filed anything of the nature yet.

However, the male student has been charged with aggravated battery. FOX4 is not naming him because he’s a minor. He’s due in court Dec. 6.

We have reached out to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office as well as Prairie Village Police for more information on the investigation. We haven’t heard back yet, but as far as we know, this remains an open investigation.

In a statement, the district said:

The district is saddened by this incident. As with many circumstances that gain social media attention, inaccurate information has spread in our community. At the same time, the District has an obligation under federal law to protect the confidentiality of students involved in disciplinary incidents, which the greater public interest does not trump. Therefore, we are unable to share specific details related to this incident.

It is a priority for the administration and the Board of the Shawnee Mission School District that all our students are treated with respect and feel welcome in our schools. The Shawnee Mission School District has a non-discrimination, non-harassment policy that is applied and enforced across all our buildings.

Board of Education Policy AC strictly prohibits any form of discrimination or harassment within the school environment. All student handbooks contain a notice of non-discrimination, and are reviewed with students at the beginning of each school year. The non-discrimination policy prohibits student-on-student discrimination and harassment based on any protected classification, including race.

The District takes seriously its responsibility to maintain an educational environment that is free from discriminatory and harassing conduct. When the administration determines that any student misconduct has occurred, including any conduct that would violate the District’s non-discrimination/non-harassment policy, then the discipline code is applied appropriately based on the facts of the specific circumstance.

While we cannot share specific information about the incident or the District’s response, we do want to reassure the community that we take proactive measures to create a safe educational environment where every student feels a sense of belonging. This includes extensive work to support diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Unfortunately, children make big and small mistakes every day. We will continue to respond to those mistakes in an equitable and consistent manner, and our efforts to educate our students about how to treat each other with dignity and respect will be ongoing.