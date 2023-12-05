LENEXA, Kan. — A 15-year-old male is facing charges following a recent armed robbery in Lenexa, Kansas.

The Lenexa Police Department says officers responded to the armed robbery around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, in the area of 96 Terrace and Monrovia.

The victim told officers she was preparing to unload items from her car after shopping when a masked person approached her at the back of her car.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding her phone and rifling through her pockets, according to police. The suspect then left the scene.

At around midnight on Monday, Dec. 4, officers took the 15-year-old male suspect into custody and recovered the victim’s stolen property.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has since charged the suspect with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm, according to police.

Since the victim is a minor, FOX4 is not naming the suspect.