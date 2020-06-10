Teen charged with murder in killing of Overland Park teen

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Edwardsville teenager is facing murder charges in the killing of another teen early this year.

Joseph Decelles, 18, faces second-degree murder charges in the January shooting death of Patrick Miller, also 18.

Miller was found shot to death Jan. 25 outside of an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Marty Street near downtown Overland Park.

Decelles was 17-years-old at the time and was initially charged in juvenile court with firearm theft and criminal use of weapons charges.

Prosecutors filed a motion for Decelles to be prosecuted as an adult. There has not yet been a ruling on that motion.