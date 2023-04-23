INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — According to the Independence Police Department, a 17-year-old teen died in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 Block of S. Cottage Ave regarding a shooting and located the male victim outside the residence with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rendered medical aid at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The victim later died from his injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation as detectives interview witnesses and involved parties to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.