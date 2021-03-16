Teen dies after being struck by vehicle in Weston

WESTON, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a teen was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

The sheriff’s department said three juveniles were crossing 45 Highway at 5th Street in Weston Saturday just after 7 p.m. when one of them was hit by a Crysler Pacifica.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries after 11 p.m. Monday. He has been identified as 13-year-old Chase Archambault.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. There was no evidence of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

