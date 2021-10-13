Teen dies days after being shot on Persimmon Trail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager shot Saturday afternoon was pronounced dead days after the incident.

Derrez Green, 16, was found after police were called to the 5300 block of persimmon Trail on calls of a shooting.

Green was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital with life- threatening injuries before being pronounced dead days later.

No suspect information has been released at this time, but the Kansas City Police Department requests anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

