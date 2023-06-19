KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say the teenager who was stuck by a semi truck in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 29 has died.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. on June 14, a teenager was struck by a semi truck while walking in a construction zone along southbound I-29.

The driver of the truck did not stop and continued traveling south on the interstate.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say the teen was pronounced dead on June 18. Officers say the victim is over 15 years old, but the department has not yet released the victim’s name.

Police have not released any additional information about the semi truck driver involved in the crash.