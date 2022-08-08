KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now investigating a homicide case after the victim died days after being shot Thursday, Aug. 4.

Police responded to the 5000 block of East Eighth Street around 11:15 p.m. for a medical call of an unknown nature.

Officers found a male teenager with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Aug. 6.

The victim was later identified as 17-year-old Johan Sarmiento-Peralta.

