WARRENSBURG, Mo. — According to court documents, a teen faces a second degree murder charge in an April 17, 2022, in Warrensburg.

Chevy Benton, who was 17 at the time of the homicide, additionally faces armed criminal action, first degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a motor vehicle charges in the fatal shooting of Clifford Heffele.

Benton and 28-year-old Brandon Nodine were taken into custody in relation to the homicide at 12 SW 250 Road.

Court records say, Nodine was interviewed and said Benton was in possession of an AR-15 style pistol at the time of the shooting and when they met with Heffele, Benton shot multiple times before running from the scene.

Police conducted a search on the bag Benton had when he was arrested and found a weapon matching Nodine’s description and the bullet casings found at the scene.

According to the probable cause statement, investigators arrested Benton during a traffic stop on U.S. Business 13 Highway.

Nodine faces second degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree burglary charges.

Police say, Nodine lied about the location of the vehicle used when they met with Heffele and when they found it, they determined it was stolen from Belton, Missouri.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.