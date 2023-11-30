PRAIRIE VILLEAGE, Kan. — In an emotional interview from a Black teenage girl at the center of an attack at her Johnson County high school.

She and her parents talk about how difficult the last week has been, and what they hope happens now.

The white male Shawnee Mission East student who fought with Brey’anna Brown faces a felony aggravated battery charge.

“I don’t feel safe enough to go back, where this can happen again and next time it can be worse,” Brey’anna said.

“I would say to his parents that they failed him, they failed him because they thought it was OK to raise a son for it to be ok to say racial slurs and fight a girl,” Linyka Brown, Brey’anna’s mom said.

The fight left Brey’anna broken and bruised. A white teenage boy she argued with called her the n-word at least twice, confronted her and things escalated.

She detailed what went through her mind as they each threw punches in the hall after things turned physical.

“My mind was just like, oh no what’s going to happen, and I was just like scared, running out of options. I was just like I have nowhere else to go and the only thing I can do is stand up for myself,” Brey’anna said.

The incident, causing pain and distress for her and her parents.

“People don’t understand the stress it puts on you trying to provide for your family and then going to bat for you daughter. This is something I shouldn’t have to worry about when I send my kid to these schools,” Shaun Brown, Brey’anna’s dad said.

The fight left Brey’anna with a broken nose, plus bruises, scratches and headache that still lingers.

In the words of her father, that teenage boy broke her nose, but not her soul.

This family isn’t fully satisfied with all that transpired from the day of the fight up to now.

They are moved by the support they’re getting, and the hope that something good will come of this.

“It’s 2023 you never look for a day where you have to hear your daughter going through the same thing that you went through. My child is alive, so I have to be thankful to God,” Shaun said.

Right now, Brey’anna isn’t ready to go back to and her parents support that. They want an environment that’s free of racial discrimination for their daughter.

The district tells FOX4 administrators are with students every day to hear these concerns and address them.