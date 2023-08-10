KANSAS CITY, Mo. —For the second time this week Kansas City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to the area of E. 9th Street and Wabash Avenue for a shooting.

When police arrived on scene they found an unresponsive teen boy lying in the parking lot of the business with gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced the teen dead at the scene. Police say the sound of gun shots were heard outside of a business coming from an unknown direction when the victim was shot.

KCPD has not yet identified the teen. Police have not provided any additional details about a potential suspect or what may have lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043, or submit an anonymous tip to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is the second teen to be killed in a shooting in Kansas City this week. Monday, KCPD responded to a fatal shooting on 71 Highway that killed 15-year-old Diego Almeda.