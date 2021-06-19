Teen found fatally shot outside a home in KCK early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCKPD is investigating an overnight homicide in the 4000 block of Barber Court.

Police were dispatched to the area at 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male teen outside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available at this time. The fatal shooting is the 15th homicide in KCK in 2021.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.