KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday afternoon has left a teenage boy seriously injured.

Kansas City police officers responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. near E. 97th Terrace and E. 98th Terrace, just east of James A. Reed Road.

Police tell FOX4 the teen victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

No arrest or suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

