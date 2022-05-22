KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a teenager is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding on a scooter Saturday night.

The teen was traveling northbound on Wallace around 9 p.m. The scooter was not equipped with any lights.

The teen failed to stop at a stop sign at 93rd and Wallace and was struck by a white Cadilac Deville which was traveling westbound on 93rd Street.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was last listed in critical but stable condition. The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police say impairment was not a factor in this accident and that the investigation is ongoing.

