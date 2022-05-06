KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after the body of a 15-year-old in state custody was found in a vacant lot in KCK.

The teen was found just north of 10th Street and Central Avenue on April 15 after running away from the Cornerstones of Care office on April 11.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families said the teen was in state custody since 2017, had experienced placement instability, and was a frequent runaway.

The teen previously ran away on March 25 and was located on March 26 and taken to the hospital with concerns with a known medical condition.

The teenager left the hospital on April 11 and ran away the same day.

Police, Cornerstones of Care and DCF tried to search for the teen, who was later discovered by someone who lived near the lot in KCK.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

I am so deeply saddened by the passing of Ace Scott, and a life cut so tragically short. My sincere condolences go out to all those who knew and loved Ace – family, friends, and all who had the chance to know and care about him. My hope is that memories of Ace provide comfort during this difficult time. Know too that DCF is taking all actions at our disposal to better understand the circumstances of this case and to identify the types of services or supports that might prevent a tragedy like this from happening in the future. DCF Secretary Laura Howard

