Teen in truck witnessed Parkville double murder that stemmed from firewood dispute

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Parkville police are on their second day of an investigation into a double homicide that started because of a dispute over firewood.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday right off 9 Highway near Park University. According to police, the dispute started in the Hidden Valley subdivision west of Parkville.

Something went wrong during the sale, and two people in a red truck carrying firewood drove away, but the person trying to buy it followed.

The truck pulled over on 9 Highway, and the suspect that was trailing them walked up to the truck and shot both men inside, police said.

There was a teenager in the truck who was unharmed, but the two adults were killed. One died before police arrived, and the other died at a local hospital.

“There was a young person in the car who we took into custody. A young male that we are sure that they’re safe and being interviewed,” Parkville Police Chief Kevin Chrisman said.

The suspect fled the scene and returned home before calling police and confessing.

“He called the police and basically turned himself in.” Chrisman said.

Police said this is the first homicide with a firearm in a decade in the city. Consequently, many in the Parkville community are shaken.

“Surprised, I mean, two people lost their lives over firewood,” said Rick Unsell, owner of Island Vision in Parkville.

“This is a really, really, good place to live, so it’s very surprising,” said Kale Withers, owner of Light up KC.

The investigation is still underway. No charges have been filed, but Parkville police said they could submit their findings to the prosecutor’s office as early as Thursday night.