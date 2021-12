SHAWNEE, Kan. — A teen is recovering in an area hospital after being struck by a falling tree branch Wednesday afternoon in Shawnee.

The entire Kansas City metro is under a High Wind Warning until midnight with wind gusts 60 to 65 mph expected.

Medical crews responded just before 4 p.m. near West 67th Street and Mullen Road after a report of someone injured from a falling tree branch.

The teenage victim was taken to Overland Park Regional and is reported to be stable.