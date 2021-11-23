Teen injured in shooting, Raytown police investigating

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting late Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a shots fired call just before 4:20 p.m. in the area of Gregory Boulevard and Hunter Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male teenager with gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

