KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK police officers responded to the shooting just before 2:40 p.m. at West Barker Circle, near N. 53rd Street and Leavenworth Road.

Officers found the teen dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside of a house.

The name of the victim has not been released and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that can help detectives with the investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.